Crash Involving Big Rig Slows Traffic in the Poconos

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash involving a big rig and a car is slowing traffic in Monroe County.
It happened on Interstate 380 south near Mount Pocono around 9: 30 a.m. on Monday.
There is no word what caused the crashed or if anyone was hurt.
41.165413 -75.422817
donny hud43987
TRUCKERS , SLOW DOWN!! Constantly causing wrecks!!!!!
lickerblisters
I HAVE A SUGGESTION! From now on, let’s only make it newsworthy if Monroe county DOESN’T experience any wrecks for a day.