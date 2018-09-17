Crash Involving Big Rig Slows Traffic in the Poconos

Crash involving a tractor trailer and car on Interstate 380 South MM 3 near Mt. Pocono. No word on any injuries. Traffic down to one lane. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/giO3rZp9Wd — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) September 17, 2018

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash involving a big rig and a car is slowing traffic in Monroe County.

It happened on Interstate 380 south near Mount Pocono around 9: 30 a.m. on Monday.

There is no word what caused the crashed or if anyone was hurt.

