School Closings And Delays

Crash Involving Big Rig Slows Traffic in the Poconos

Posted 9:55 am, September 17, 2018, by , Updated at 11:06AM, September 17, 2018

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash involving a big rig and a car is slowing traffic in Monroe County.

It happened on Interstate 380 south near Mount Pocono around 9: 30 a.m. on Monday.

There is no word what caused the crashed or if anyone was hurt.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments