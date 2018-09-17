As Remnants of Florence Approach, Flooding Fears in New Albany

Posted 4:58 pm, September 17, 2018, by , Updated at 04:57PM, September 17, 2018

NEW ALBANY, Pa. -- The remnants of Tropical Storm Florence continue to climb up the east coast, and the rain from that storm has already started in Pennsylvania.

Some spots in our area could see a few inches of rain. That includes one part of Bradford County that has been dealing with flooding for much of the summer.

The rain started Monday afternoon in New Albany and has been steady ever since. According to the National Weather Service, it will only take about an inch and a half of rain to flood Ladd's Creek, and New Albany is expected to get more than that.

Residents of New Albany are on high alert. In anticipation of Florence, crews cleaned ditches and put out sandbags.

People who live in New Albany are especially nervous and scared because of all the flood damage they've dealt with this summer.

"It is such a helpless feeling when there is absolutely nothing you can do," said Carl Green.

Green had four feet of water in his basement last month after the creek flooded. His pool and deck washed away.

"It doesn't take much for it to go from where it's at to where you don't want it," said Jennifer Henderson.

"Any amount of rain in Bradford County at this point is detrimental to so many," said Sarah Neely, Bradford County Emergency Management coordinator.

People here tell Newswatch 16 they feel helpless.

"All I can do is watch and wait and pray to God that nothing happens," Green added.

"What can you do but sit and wait and watch and hope for the best?" Henderson said.

New Albany and other parts of our area are expected to get about two inches of rain and it's expected to keep raining all night.

