HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A crash in Monroe County sent two people to the hospital.

Officials say two vehicles collided around 7 p.m. Sunday along Route 209 near Stroudsburg.

One person was flown to the hospital. Another was taken by ambulance, county officials confirm. There is no word on their conditions.

Route 209 was closed in the area for about two hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.