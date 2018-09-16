Truck Stolen from Business Previously Burglarized by Shawn Christy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE COUNTY -- A truck stolen from a business in the Hazleton area Sunday morning, and police are checking to see if fugitive Shawn Christy is responsible.

State Police provided photos of the truck stolen early Sunday morning from Skitko Iron Works in Hazle Township. Christy broke in to the same business just after Labor Day.

The stolen truck is a white 2002 GMC Sierra 2500HD utility body truck with a dark green and white Skitco Iron Works decal on the door. The truck also has a red ladder rack with a blue welding machine in the bed. The license plate number is ZJP-4486.

Police have been looking for Christy for months. He allegedly threatened the President of the United States, and other public officials.