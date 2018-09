× Three Killed in Crash in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people are dead after a crash in Monroe County, officials confirm.

Two vehicles crashed along Route 209 near Shafers School House Road in Stroud Township around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Route 209 is shut down in the area.

There is no word what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.