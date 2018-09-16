Teachers, District Reach Tentative Agreement in East Stroudsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A teachers strike in the East Stroudsburg School District could soon be over.

The teachers union and the district reached a tentative agreement on a contract Sunday night, the district and union said in a joint news release.

A vote is expected Monday to approve the agreement.

If approved, officials say students and teachers could be back in the classroom on Wednesday.

Teachers were on strike all last week. Salary and health care were the two main issues.