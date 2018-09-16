× Scranton-Native Joe McCarthy and Durham Bulls Knock off RailRiders in Governors’ Cup Final

MOOSIC, Pa. — The RailRiders season came to a close Saturday night.

The RailRiders’ season went off the rails in Game 5 of the Governors’ Cup final. Durham beat Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 6-2 to win the championship, but it was a local kid doing all the damage for Durham.

Scranton-native Joe McCarthy went 3-for-5 with a home run and two doubles. The latter cleared the bases. He finished with four RBIs and was the reason the Bulls won the game.

McCarthy comes back to his hometown to win a title, but it was his new hometown in his thoughts. The games were all played in Moosic because of Hurricane Florence affecting North Carolina.

“Lucky, just for the area of Durham. I don’t think it’s as bad as we expected it to be, but still, there are a lot of people down South going through some tough times right now. So our thoughts and prayers are with those guys, but fortunately, we were able to play some baseball, but away from our hometown, but just happy we were able to take care of business up here,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy says coming back to his hometown and winning it all means everything to him.

“Especially with two months ago, missing the trip home because of a back injury, and now getting a chance to play not even championship baseball, but game five championship baseball in my hometown, in front of my friends and family, it was amazing for me. This is definitely up there. This is definitely one of the best days of my life.”

The Durham Bulls advance to the triple-a title game.