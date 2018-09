Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Residents in Luzerne County gathered to honor miners who were killed during a protest more than 120 years ago.

The annual Lattimer Massacre Memorial was held at the Massacre Monument in Hazle Township on Sunday.

The Hazleton Inter-Faith Ministerium sponsors the service that honors the 19 miners who were killed on September 10, 1897 during a regional strike in the state.

The Pennsylvania State Police was formed, in part, as a result of the massacre.