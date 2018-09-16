Plenty of Sunshine for Dallas Harvest Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Families came out in the heat and sunshine to a harvest festival in Luzerne County.

The yearly Dallas Harvest Festival happened at Dallas High School Sunday.

Kids could ride around in antique fire trucks, paint pumpkins, and get a taste of this year's harvest.

People say they're happy the weather cooperated.

"I am so thankful and happy that we don't have any rain. Florence didn't come to our area as of yet. It was a beautiful day to come out here and support the city of Dallas," said Stephanie Baines of Dallas.

The annual event that celebrates the arrival of autumn typically draws thousands.