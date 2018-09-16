Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The grills were cooking at a festival celebrating Lebanese heritage in Scranton.

The final day of the Lebanese Heritage Festival at St. Ann's Maronite Church in west Scranton was Sunday.

Organizers say the turnout at the 24th annual festival has gotten so big they had to add another day.

"I love the people. I love the food. I love the community. I just think it's a great community event to attend," said Rita Boccadori of Scranton.

"It's very important to the community because it brings people together, and it's so spiritual because they do it for the church," said Ann Bryant of Scranton.

The money raised at the festival helps fund church projects.