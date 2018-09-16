Families Displaced After Fire in Williamsport

Posted 8:02 pm, September 16, 2018, by , Updated at 08:01PM, September 16, 2018

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Families will need to stay elsewhere after flames broke out in Williamsport Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to a block of four homes Mosser Avenue in the city around 5:30 p.m.

The fire chief said five adults and seven children are being helped by the Red Cross and won’t be able to stay in the homes tonight.

The home on the far right took the heaviest damage. The chief said the families in the other homes may be allowed to return home Monday.

No one was home at the time the fire started, and no one was hurt.

It’s not clear where the fire started. The cause remains under investigation.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s