Families Displaced After Fire in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Families will need to stay elsewhere after flames broke out in Williamsport Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to a block of four homes Mosser Avenue in the city around 5:30 p.m.

The fire chief said five adults and seven children are being helped by the Red Cross and won’t be able to stay in the homes tonight.

The home on the far right took the heaviest damage. The chief said the families in the other homes may be allowed to return home Monday.

No one was home at the time the fire started, and no one was hurt.

It’s not clear where the fire started. The cause remains under investigation.