SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Bakers faced off in the Poconos Sunday to see whose cupcakes were the best.

The sixth annual Pocono Cupcake Challenge was held at the Shawnee Inn in Smithfield Township.

Cupcakes were judged on a variety of categories.

People entered a random drawing to be picked as a judge.

All the money raised at the competition went to the United Way of Monroe County.