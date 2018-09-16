Community Picnic to Raise Addiction Awareness

SCRANTON, Pa. -- One family is using their daughter's addiction to spread a message of hope.

The Forever Sammi Foundation hosted a free picnic at Nay Aug Park in Scranton to raise awareness about drug addiction.

Samantha "Sammi" Henehan died of an overdose in 2016 at age 23.

"I think this keeps the spirit of Sammi alive, that the community does in honor of his daughter and that her death wasn't in vain, and we can help others," said John Beck, Forever Sammi Foundation.

The Forever Sammi Foundation helps alcoholics and addicts reenter society after treatment.

