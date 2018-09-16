Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Junior Hunt Details

The Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Central Susquehanna chapter of Pheasants Forever have given Pennsylvania Outdoor Life three permits for the upcoming junior wild pheasant hunt, here are the details on how to enter.
