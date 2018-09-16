× Authorities Searching for Fugitive Shawn Christy in Ohio

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The search for fugitive Shawn Christy has shifted to Ohio after authorities found the vehicle they believe he stole from Luzerne County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol found that vehicle wrecked on Interstate 71 near Mansfield, Ohio, between Columbus and Cleveland, around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

There is currently a manhunt underway in that area.

US Marshals believe Christy stole a truck from Skitco Iron Works near Hazleton. Troopers responded just after midnight.

Investigators believe Christy burglarized the same business earlier this month.

The fugitive has eluded authorities for months after a warrant for Christy’s arrest for allegedly threatening President Donald Trump and other public officials.