Authorities Searching for Fugitive Shawn Christy in Ohio
MANSFIELD, Ohio — The search for fugitive Shawn Christy has shifted to Ohio after authorities found the vehicle they believe he stole from Luzerne County.
Ohio State Highway Patrol found that vehicle wrecked on Interstate 71 near Mansfield, Ohio, between Columbus and Cleveland, around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.
There is currently a manhunt underway in that area.
US Marshals believe Christy stole a truck from Skitco Iron Works near Hazleton. Troopers responded just after midnight.
Investigators believe Christy burglarized the same business earlier this month.
The fugitive has eluded authorities for months after a warrant for Christy’s arrest for allegedly threatening President Donald Trump and other public officials.
2 comments
straubdavid9
Him and Elvis were seen paddling around in Crater Lake…………………
Fredric Underhill
My guess is he was days away when the truck was discovered in Mansfield, OH which is in the middle of that state.
This guy is connected, resourceful and clever.