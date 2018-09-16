Authorities Searching for Fugitive Shawn Christy in Ohio

Posted 10:07 pm, September 16, 2018, by , Updated at 10:02PM, September 16, 2018

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The search for fugitive Shawn Christy has shifted to Ohio after authorities found the vehicle they believe he stole from Luzerne County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol found that vehicle wrecked on Interstate 71 near Mansfield, Ohio, between Columbus and Cleveland, around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

The truck US Marshals believe Shawn Christy stole from Luzerne County was found along I-71 in Mansfield, Ohio. Photo courtesy: Jake Reichle.

There is currently a manhunt underway in that area.

US Marshals believe Christy stole a truck from Skitco Iron Works near Hazleton. Troopers responded just after midnight.

Investigators believe Christy burglarized the same business earlier this month.

The fugitive has eluded authorities for months after a warrant for Christy’s arrest for allegedly threatening President Donald Trump and other public officials.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments