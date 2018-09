Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The death of a man in Wilkes-Barre has been ruled a homicide.

An autopsy showed Fred Boote of Wilkes-Barre died from multiple stab wounds and blunt trauma.

His body was found at his home on Donald Court early Friday morning after police returned his runaway dog.

Police also investigated an apartment building on Maffett Street in relation to the homicide.

There is no word if police have any suspects or if they have made any arrests in the case.