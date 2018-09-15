Potts on Tap Brings Crowd to Downtown Pottsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- A beer festival celebrating Pottsville's history drew a big crowd.

Life imitating art. That's what organizers hoped would happen at the first ever Potts on Tap in Pottsville.

Yuengling beer flowed and filled cups as people checked out the sights and sounds on North Centre Street.

"It is nice to have something like this in Pottsville, nice band, nice music, see a lot more people," said Jerome Skwait of Pottsville.

"It brings a lot of people together as a community, rich historical background of the town. It is positive," said Scott Kenpp of Schuylkill Haven.

The festival was organized by the Pottsville Area Development Corporation and hosted by Yuengling Brewery.

Business owners were happy with the big crowd that came to enjoy downtown Pottsville.

Hector Rodriguez opened The Crimson House a year ago.

"It is nice to see the community come together and not just the local community, some outside businesses. It is a fun event. Everyone seems to be enjoying it," Rodriguez said.

People at the festival hope this is not the last time Potts on Tap takes over downtown Pottsville.

"Small towns across the country have really suffered over the years, so having these kind of activities bring this many people into town is wonderful," said Linda Kelly of Nanticoke.