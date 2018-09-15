NEPA Vegfest Promotes Healthy Eating

Posted 7:02 pm, September 15, 2018, by , Updated at 07:01PM, September 15, 2018

DUNMORE, Pa. -- An event in Dunmore on Saturday promoted healthy eating and healthy living.

NEPA Vegfest at the Dunmore Community Center educated people on clean eating.

Vendors sold vegetarian and vegan treats. Visitors got to unwind with free yoga classes.

This was the second year for the event, but it was the first time it was held in Dunmore.

"Just watching it grow through the years, and there's events that are popping up in major cities, so to bring something like this to our community is putting our area on the map," said organizer Maura Cummings.

A portion of the money raised went to The Farmhouse Sanctuary, an animal sanctuary.

