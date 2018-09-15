Multicultural Parade and Festival in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Wilkes-Barre's second annual Multicultural Parade stepped off on Public Square Saturday morning.

The parade is put on to celebrate the unique cultures represented in the Diamond City. Several ethnicities were represented.

Parade-goers could also pick among plenty of traditional foods at a festival following the parade.

"It is good for the young ones to come out and see the different kinds of generations and cultures. They should not be confined to just one culture," said Rhonda Burns of Wilkes-Barre.

Organizers say last year's parade was such a success they wanted to bring it back and now plan to make it a yearly tradition.

