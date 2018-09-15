Celebrating History at Pittston Riverfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON, Pa. -- Celebrating culture and the area's history was the focus of a summertime tradition in Luzerne County on Saturday.

Pittston's Riverfest was held for the ninth year along the Susquehanna River.

People got a glimpse at Native American artifacts such as arrowheads and learned how weapons were made back then.

"It's wonderful in Pittston. It's a gathering. It's a community thing. I think it's wonderful. It really is," said Ralphie Minella of Pittston.

People also got free tractor rides to the Knox Mine.