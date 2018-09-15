Celebrating History at Pittston Riverfest

PITTSTON, Pa. -- Celebrating culture and the area's history was the focus of a summertime tradition in Luzerne County on Saturday.
Pittston's Riverfest was held for the ninth year along the Susquehanna River.
People got a glimpse at Native American artifacts such as arrowheads and learned how weapons were made back then.
"It's wonderful in Pittston. It's a gathering. It's a community thing. I think it's wonderful. It really is," said Ralphie Minella of Pittston.
People also got free tractor rides to the Knox Mine.
