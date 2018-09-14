Two Suspects Named in Carbon County Arson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEATHERLY, Pa. -- Police in part of Carbon County have charged two men for a devastating arson.

Officers in Weatherly say David Alzugaray-Lugones and Felix Larringa-Sanchez set fire to a home in the summer of 2016.

The fire spread and burned two other homes.

No one was hurt but the fire caused more than $1 million in damage.

Police say the suspects are former employees of Roberto Torner and liza Robles of Freeland.

Robles and Torner owned the house at 234 3rd Street. Torner and Robles were indicted last year on federal charges related to firearms, drugs, and explosives.

Alzugaray-Lugones is in custody, but police in Carbon County aren't sure where Larringa-Sanchez is.