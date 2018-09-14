Watch Live: Hurricane Florence Coverage
Trucking Companies on Alert During Hurricane Florence

Posted 6:15 am, September 14, 2018

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Trucking companies in northeastern and central Pennsylvania are on alert.

Many have already canceled orders in the region expected to be hit the hardest by the storm.

Maryland, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina are under states of emergency.

Drivers tell us they are staying put until they know it's safe to travel in that area.

"It's difficult, when the wind, the roads are closed, you just gotta make your own preparations because you might be stranded someplace yourself until the roads open back up," said Mike Loicano of Pittston. "I used to do it down in Florida, hurricanes all the time, and it's just try to get out, try to get out unless you're taking supplies in."

Officials with Kane is Able in Lackawanna County say they have canceled orders to Virginia for Friday and Saturday.

They say depending on how bad things get, it could take a month or more for deliveries to get back to normal in that area.

