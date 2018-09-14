LIVE High School Football Scores

Still Seeing Summer in the PhotoLink Library

Posted 6:52 pm, September 14, 2018, by

Are you one of those people who think all the rainy weather lately has snatched up summer and taken it away? Mike Stevens says, 'Not so!' after he took a look in the PhotoLink Library.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s