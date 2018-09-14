LIVE High School Football Scores

Police Searching for Missing Teenager in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 11:27 pm, September 14, 2018, by , Updated at 11:38PM, September 14, 2018

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department is currently looking for a 14-year-old girl last seen in the city.

Alex Reyes is described as 5’8″, weighing 105 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Reyes was last seen on Maffett Street in Wilkes-Barre with Reynaldo Mercado, a 31-year-old described as 6’2″, 210 lbs with short black hair and hazel eyes.

Reyes was wearing black shorts and a black short sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information on Reyes or Mercado is asked to immediately call 911 or the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.

