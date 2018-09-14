PennDOT Plans Lane Restrictions in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Pa. -- A construction project in Luzerne County could clog up traffic extensively for a week but PennDOT says there's good news once its over.

PennDOT plans to shut down Route 415 to one lane as part of the ongoing Dallas roundabout project in the borough.

Truck traffic is being detoured off Route 415 to Route 309 while cars in the north and southbound lanes will use the single lane in an alternating traffic pattern.

PennDOT says construction will continue on seven rain-free days with crews working 24 hours a day.

"By doing all the work in this fashion like this, we think we'll be able to have the entire project done this year which is one year ahead of schedule," said James May, PennDOT.

The project is set to begin at 7 a.m. Sunday but PennDOT says work could be delayed if rain is in the forecast next week in Luzerne County.