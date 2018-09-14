× New Church Campus In Lycoming County Ready for Sunday Service

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Members of Crossroads Muncy Campus are putting some finishing touches on their new building in Muncy Creek Township. The non-denominational church is ready for this weekend’s 10 a.m. Sunday service.

“This is the main area when you walk in. This is the lobby. We built this as an addition,” Pastor Jeremy Irwin said.

The Evangelical Free Church owned the property until it closed its doors last year. Instead of letting the old church building sit empty, Crossroads Church in Jersey Shore bought the lot. The new branch campus has seating for over 400 people.

“A lot of the original congregation members from E-Free have been waiting for two years to see this happen. To be honest with you when we first let them in their eyes just filled full of tears,” Pastor Irwin said. “This space is really about just creating a space for people to come just as they are,” he continued.

Tom Van Dijk has been a member of Crossroads in Jersey Shore since 2013. He’s ready to call the new branch campus home.

“It’s amazing to see when people come together what you can accomplish with a team. Over the last couple of months, it was a lot of work though. The result is awesome,” Tom Van Dijk said.

“We built this facility here as a platform. (We built it) as a base to reach out into our community, to love our community, to be at our community events handing out waters or if it’s encouraging people. Loving on kids. Doing what we can do to serve our community,” Pastor Irwin said.

Now that the building is nearly complete, the church hopes to have its official grand opening on September 23.