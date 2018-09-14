LIVE High School Football Scores

Loyalsock @ Bloomsburg

Posted 11:34 pm, September 14, 2018, by

The Lancers travel to Columbia County to take on a tough Bloomsburg squad. And the Panthers didn't disappoint, winning 19-8

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s