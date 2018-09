Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A library in Luzerne County held a fundraising event to remember on Friday night.

The Osterhout Free Library Gala was held at the Westmoreland Club along South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Newswatch 16's Julie Sidoni along with Frankie Warren from Magic 93 emceed the event.

Folks enjoyed dinner and dancing along with a silent auction and a trip raffle for a vacation to Havana, Cuba which went along with the event's theme of A Night in Havana.