× Lebanese Heritage Festival In Scranton Expands To Two Days

A well-known “Lebanese Heritage Festival” in West Scranton is expanding this year.

This weekend, the festival at the corner of Price Street and N. Sumner Avenue has gone from a one day event to two days.

Organizers at Saint Ann’s Maronite Church say they had such a huge turnout and so many requests for Lebanese food last year, they decided to tack on an extra day.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event Friday.

The festival features everything from homemade grape leaves to baked kibbeh.

This marks the 24th year for the event.

Money raised helps fund church projects.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Lebanese Heritage Festival

WHERE: Saint Ann Maronite Church, Scranton

LOCATION: 1320 Price Street, Scranton

(corner of Price Street and N. Sumner Avenue)

(corner of Price Street and N. Sumner Avenue) WHEN: Saturday, September 15, 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, September 16 from noon to 7 p.m.

To view the menu and learn more about the event, head here!