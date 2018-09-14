× Grandmother of Abused Children Speaks Out

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is new information about the woman who Shamokin police say abused her 3-week-old twins.

A grandmother to one of Tifany Walter’s older children says two others were taken away from her.

Arrie Hunsinger of the Bloomsburg area is the grandmother to Tifany Walter’s oldest child. Hunsinger says her granddaughter and another baby were taken away from Walter several years ago.

Walter is now accused of abusing her infant twin sons.

Tifany Walter, 29, of Shamokin is accused of abusing her 3-week-old twin sons. Police say the infants had multiple broken bones and burn marks on their faces.

Walter admitted to getting angry and overwhelmed when the babies cry.

“It just brought back memories because of what happened to Barrett,” Arrie Hunsinger said.

Barrett, age 2, and Anna, age 3, are Tifany Walter’s older children. Arrie Hunsinger is anna’s grandmother. She tells Newswatch 16 both children were taken from Walter.

“He was coming around, he had marks on him, scratches. His eye was bloodshot,” Hunsinger recalled.

Hunsinger’s family reported Tifany Walter to Luzerne County Children and Youth but says the abuse claim was unfounded. Children and Youth did eventually take Barrett away. Anna was taken away by Columbia County Children and Youth before Barrett was born.

“It’s not fair. These kids did not ask to be born,” said Hunsinger.

Walter told Shamokin police she has been off her medication for bipolar disorder. Hunsinger tells Newswatch 16 that is what happened last time.

“She knows she needs it. Why did she not get it? If you’re a mom and you have medical problems, don’t you think you want to get better?”

The twin boys were taken away this week by Northumberland County Children and Youth, the third county agency to come into the lives of Tifany Walter and her children.

Hunsinger says the two older children are doing well and living with guardians. The twins are in the custody of Northumberland County Children and Youth.

Tifany Walter Is in jail, unable to post bail.

41.030307 -76.346362