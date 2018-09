Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLEY, Pa. -- A girlfriend is now charged with stabbing her boyfriend to death in Luzerne County.

Haley Rimmer, 38, was arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges Friday morning.

According to court papers, Rimmer stabbed Brian Breymeier, 31, to death back in May at their home along South Main Street in Ashley after an argument.

Brimmer is out on bail.