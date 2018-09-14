× Flood Victims Get a Helping Hand from Yuengling

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Flood victims in Schuylkill County are getting a helping hand from a local business icon to assist with the cleanup.

Mill Creek in Port Carbon is well within its banks now but mud on the sidewalks and piles of dirt and debris alongside tell a different story

Flood waters in August filled the streets in this part of Schuylkill County.

Folks who live along Mill Creek in Port Carbon tell Newswatch 16 it’s been about a month since the creek went over its banks, over a footbridge, and into their basements, leaving behind debris and mud that still needs to be cleaned up.

Someone not too far away is hoping to lend a hand in the cleanup.

“We are big supporters of our community, as they are for us, so we want to help all those people out,” said Yuengling Brewery’s Debbie Altobelli.

Yuengling Brewery, a few miles away in Pottsville, has set up a donation bin inside its gift shop to help flood victims in Port Carbon.

Joe Chaklos is happy to have the brewery on his side.

“In town, we need all the help we can get. Especially with the cleanup, especially with all the mud in all the basements. You can even see it on the streets yet.,” said Chaklos.

Chad Marbaker says it’s nice to see Yuengling helping its neighbors nearby.

“Way back in 2011, I think it was when Tunkhannock flooded real bad I was up in that area then and it’s what it reminds me of.”

If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies or canned goods to flood victims in Port Carbon, Yuengling says you can add to its collection during gift shop operating hours.