Firefighters doing everything they can to put out this fire in Luzerne County. Witnesses say a woman was home when the fire started but she got out safely. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/YtudSX2nA7 — Allen Vickers (@AllenWNEP) September 14, 2018

HOLLENBACK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames heavily damaged a home in Luzerne County Friday afternoon.

It started in the place on Bell Road in Hollenback Township, near Wapwallopen, around 12:45 p.m.

A neighbor says he helped the woman inside get out of the home. They are both OK.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

Smoke still pouring out of this home just south of Nuangola in Luzerne County. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/ET8leAvM3B — Allen Vickers (@AllenWNEP) September 14, 2018