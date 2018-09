Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Police are investigating a death on Donald Court in Wilkes-Barre.

Neighbors tell us the victim is a man.

They say a police officer was on patrol early Friday morning when they found the victim's dog wandering around the neighborhood.

Neighbors say when the officer brought the dog back, they found the victim.

There is no word from officials on what led to the death.

Developing story; check back for more information.