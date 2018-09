Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. -- Two women who tried to rob a bank in the Poconos dressed as nuns were sentenced to prison earlier this week.

Melisa Arias of the Dominican Republic was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison.

Swahilys Pedraza-Rodriguez of Connecticut got 15 months.

The pair dressed up as nuns last August during an attempted robbery at the Citizens Bank branch in Tannersville.

#Wanted for attempted armed bank robbery today in #Tannersville PA: 2 H/F, ~5'-5'2"; wore nuns' habits/veils, had blk handgun. 215-418-4000 pic.twitter.com/Ujoxnjy3D2 — FBI Philadelphia (@FBIPhiladelphia) August 28, 2017

The women also faced charges for robbing a bank in New Jersey.