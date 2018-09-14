16 To The Rescue: Helena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. -- Helena is a Boston terrier, bulldog, pit bull mix with Mommy and Me Rescue in Mount Carmel.

Helena was a stray and the rescue estimates she's around 2 to 3 years old.

"Loves to play, loves to go for walks but she does pull a little bit," said rescue worker Cyndee White.

Helena isn't bothered by cats and gets along with certain dogs.

"She's good with other dogs except some real small ones. She tends to play a little rough."

Helena is super-sweet with humans

Because Helena likes to jump, she'll need a home without young kids because there's a chance she could knock them over.

The rescue says there isn't a mean bone in her furry body.

"She's never done anything or growled or anything we've seen like that since we've had her."

Helena is a ball of energy and will need a family who shares her love for the outdoors.

"Somebody that likes to hike or something like that, somebody who can take her on excursions and get some of the energy out of her."

If you are interested in adopting Helena, contact Mommy and Me Rescue.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com

