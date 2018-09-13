Watch Live: Hurricane Florence Coverage

Wyoming Area vs Wyoming Seminary boys and girls soccer

Posted 10:51 pm, September 13, 2018, by

Wyoming Seminary welcomed Wyoming Area in a girls and boys soccer doubleheader.   Wyoming Area girls won 2-1, while the Seminary boys won their match 2-0.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s