Two Wanted for Money Order Fraud in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police in Williamsport are looking for two people wanted for money fraud.

Officers were alerted by the U.S. Postal Service that Tatyana Mitchell, 19, and Raddee Foye, 19, purchased money orders in New York for $18, then altered them to $500 and illegally cashed them in the Williamsport and Scranton areas.

Police say Mitchell and Foye are driving a light blue 2002 Volkswagen sedan.