Talkback 16: Hurricane Florence, Paddling in Schools

Posted 6:14 pm, September 13, 2018, by , Updated at 04:12PM, September 13, 2018

Callers in Talkback 16 discuss the coverage of Hurricane Florence and a theory on how to stop a hurricane from making landfall. First, reaction to the Georgia school bringing back paddling as a form of discipline.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

