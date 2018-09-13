Spider-Man Visits Child Before Brain Surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It was a dream come true for Blake Warman. Earlier this week, the 7-year-old's favorite superhero showed up at his doorstep just outside Wilkes-Barre.

Melissa Warman first encountered this Spider-Man at a festival in Wilkes-Barre. She wanted her son to see his favorite superhero before his surgery in Philadelphia.

Blake has to get a tumor removed from his brain.

“He won't be able to do anything for a while after the surgery so I wanted to do something big with him before the summer ends and before the surgery,” Melissa Warman.

At first, schedules didn’t mesh and Blake would not have a chance to meet the web-slinging superhero.

But Spider-Man knew with great power comes great responsibility.

“When I first came down on Sunday I was a little bit nervous I had never done stuff exactly like this before like I am used to punching bad guys not used to bringing cheer to children,” said Spider-Man.

After the visit, Spider-Man and his new friend went bowling at Chacko’s bowling alley. They also got in some games of air hockey.

Melissa says she is happy this superhero could take time out from fighting crime to visit a fan

“I don't know anybody that would spend six hours for somebody that they knew let alone someone they did not know at all,” said Warman.

Spider-Man plans to keep in touch with Blake after his brain surgery at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia.