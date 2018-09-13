× Shamokin Mother Accused of Abusing Twin Infant Sons

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A mother from Shamokin is accused of abusing her 21-day-old twin boys.

Police say the infants had multiple broken bones and burn marks on their faces.

Shamokin police say Tifany Walter, 29, admitted to getting angry and overwhelmed when her twin sons cry.

She is now facing assault and child abuse charges after doctors noticed multiple broken bones and burns on the babies’ faces.

According to court papers, Walter took one of the boys to the hospital because when she was changing his diaper she allegedly heard a pop in his leg.

The 21-day-old child had a fractured femur and other broken bones. The doctor examined the other baby who also had fractures.

Walter admitted to wrapping one of the babies in a blanket and dropping him into a “pack and play” earlier this week at a home on North Shamokin Street.

Walter told police the pack and play wasn’t very high and the baby likes to sleep on his stomach which is why she did that.

She allegedly dropped the second baby onto an air mattress. The infant landed on his back, bounced, and landed on his stomach. Then she grabbed him by his arm and rolled him.

Walter also told police she fell on the floor while holding one of the babies but can’t remember which baby.

Walter told police she gets angry and overwhelmed when the babies cry and that she has been off her medication for bipolar disorder.

Walter also told cops she would not hurt her kids on purpose.

Neighbors aren’t buying that.

“To me, that’s very disgusting and I think she should be put away for life actually. It’s a shame. It’s a shame for those kids,” said Antoinette Kuhns.

Walter is in jail unable to post bail. The babies are in the custody of Northumberland County Children and Youth.