Scranton Prep hasn't been scored upon through the first three games of the season. The Cavaliers defense will get tested by 2nd ranked Valley View and their strong offensive line.
Scranton Prep football preview for Valley View
-
Super 16: 2018 Football Countdown Rankings
-
Lackawanna League soccer preview
-
H.S. Football Schedule Week #2
-
Super 16 Team #15: Scranton Prep Cavaliers
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 8/31/2018
-
-
Week #4 High School Football Schedule
-
Scanton Prep Routs Abington Heights in Third Straight Shutout
-
High School Football Schedule Week #1 2018
-
Valley View Shuts Out Abington Heights
-
Mark Watson Guides City Squad Into 84th Annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game
-
-
Mid Valley and Valley View football preview
-
The Super 16 Countdown Week #3 2018
-
Lycoming football preps