Pittston Gears up for 10th Annual Riverfest: Event Celebrates History, Heritage and Culture

Posted 4:05 am, September 13, 2018, by , Updated at 04:04AM, September 13, 2018

The city of Pittston is gearing up for its 10th annual Riverfest.

The event celebrates history, heritage, and culture throughout this Luzerne County community.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the event Thursday morning.

Pittston’s Riverfest takes place Saturday, September 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along the Susquehanna River.

You can find the activities just off Kennedy Boulevard behind Cooper’s Restaurant.

Head here to Riverfest’s event page on Facebook. It includes a schedule of the day and historical activities that are on tap.

