NEIU Facility in Archbald Cleared Out by Gas Leak

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A building in Lackawanna County had to be evacuated after a paving crew hit a 2-inch gas line, causing a leak.

The Northeastern Educational Intermediate Unit on Line Street in Archbald was cleared out Thursday while crews worked to clamp the gas leak.

Neighbors say there was a strong smell of gas in the area before UGI made repairs.