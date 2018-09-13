× Mudslides Leave Mess for Drivers

PLUNKETTS CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bus headed to a school in Lycoming County was delayed Thursday morning because of a mudslide.

PennDOT had a stretch of Route 87 near Montoursville closed for most of the day.

The children that were on the bus headed to Montoursville are fine and were able to get to school.

Many others were not able to get around the roadblocks. PennDOT workers have been out for most of the day trying to clear away the mudslides.

Mudslides forced PennDOT to close down a stretch of Route 87 between Montoursville and Hillsgrove in Sullivan County.

PennDOT crews weren’t the only ones clearing debris left by the recent rain.

Brett Barton shoveled rocks off his neighbor’s driveway in Plunketts Creek Township.

“(He) said that Niagara Falls was back in business here, so I came over to see if they needed to do anything around the house,” Barton said.

If this stretch of Route 87 looks familiar, it’s because we were here back in late July the first time this mountainside in Plunketts Creek Township gave way.

“Something needs to be done up here better than what’s done. The pipes that they put up there after the landslide are too small, so it’s just going to keep happening when we get rain,” Barton said.

The family that owns a nearby property said they spent over thirty years growing a garden that was washed away in a matter of minutes.

“Six 35-year-old blueberry bushes, a peach tree, and the next day, ten hours later, that’s what it looked like,” said Barton. “That’s what he did since he retired, that’s what he did. He spent all his time around his garden and sold his vegetables. A lot of people stopped. It was kind of a neat deal in the neighborhood.”

“I felt bad for him,” said neighbor Edie Coleman. “We used to get tomatoes from him in the summer.”

By midday, most of the mudslides were cleaned up. The part of the road that gave way was blocked off so drivers could safely get through.

41.382365 -76.807634