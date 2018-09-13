Watch Live: Hurricane Florence Coverage

GAR vs Holy Redeemer girls Volleyball

Posted 10:57 pm, September 13, 2018, by

Holy Redeemer hosted GAR in girls WVC Volleyball action.  Lady Royals romped in straight sets.

