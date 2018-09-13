Family-Run Garbage Company to Close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A family-run garbage company in the Poconos is closing after more than 80 years in the business.

Joseph Hopkins & Company serves more than 3,000 homes and businesses in Monroe County.

Over the past few months, staffing has become an issue and the owner plans to close by the end of the month.

It was garbage day for many people in Monroe County on Thursday but for Karl Detweiler from Stroud Township, his hauler of 40 years won't be picking up his trash anymore.

The owner of Joseph Hopkins & Company near Stroudsburg plans to close the business after more than 80 years.

"I think it's a shame. They really were reliable and not terribly expensive. They took things on the fly. I mean if you had styrofoam or something, they didn't haggle over it. They just took it and did their jobs and I am going to miss them," Detweiler said.

The waste company serves more than 3,000 and businesses.

Staffing is a big reason why the owner plans to shut down at the end of the month.

Patrick Henley recently found out the company was closing and switched trash haulers after more than 35 years.

"The sad part is that I don't know if he really wants to go. But, he had no other options. I hope they are set up. They have done good by me with the exception of the last couple of weeks they have had difficulties but I wish him well, I really do," Henley said.

People who have used this trash company for years say it's never easy to see a family business close.

Robert Ryan from Stroudsburg is a customer of 10 years.

"I guess family businesses are just going by the wayside now. People are leaving or the kids don't want to take over what their grandparents started and you know it's sad but what are you going to do?"

When Newswatch 16 stopped by the garbage company, we were told notices are being sent out to customers about the closure.

There is no word if anyone else will come in and take over the company.