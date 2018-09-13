Watch Live: Hurricane Florence Coverage

Does It Really Work: Lizard Cam

Posted 8:06 pm, September 13, 2018, by , Updated at 04:17PM, September 13, 2018

The maker of the Lizard Cam claims the new, amazing micro-inspection camera goes anywhere you can't see. It's so easy to use, just turn on the handheld base, feed the four-foot cable with the attached camera and you're ready to go. A clogged dryer vent or sink drain? No problem. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s