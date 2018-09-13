UPDATE: Missing Child in Monroe County Safely Located

Posted 1:37 pm, September 13, 2018, by , Updated at 02:14PM, September 13, 2018

UPDATE: Emergency officials in Monroe County say the child has been safely located.

 

PREVIOUS STORY: The Stroud Area Regional Police Department is currently searching for an 8-month-old white male infant, who was last seen leaving his residence in Stroud Township, Monroe County Thursday at 7:30 a.m., with his father, Scott Brunner.

They are traveling in a silver 2000 Chevy Cavalier with PA tag JPH-1975. Scott Brunner is a 34-year-old white male, 5’7″, 150 lbs, with short brown hair and short facial hair.

He is wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans. Police believe the child may be at special risk of harm or injury.

1 Comment