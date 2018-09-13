Active Shooter Trauma Kits Donated to Area Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two school districts in Luzerne County are now better equipped in case of a worst case scenario.

The Dallas Area and Lake Lehman School Districts were given 12 active shooter trauma kits Thursday night at the Kingston Township municipal building.

The donation was made possible by the Back Mountain Police Association and an anonymous donor.

Each kit includes tourniquets, wound dressings and other medical supplies.

"We're just really happy that whoever was able to donate this and for us to get these kits that we have this that our schools are more prepared for whatever happens down the road. We just want to be prepared," said Bonnie Kalish, nurse at Dallas High School.

The districts were also given 600 crisis lanyard cards listing the proper steps students should take during an active shooter situation.